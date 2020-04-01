_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 1, 2020 - Kenya's f irst Coronavirus patient in Kenya has told Kenyans that the deadly disease is manageable and treatable despite being highly infectious.





In a live video chat with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, Brenda Chetorich told Kenyans that the disease, which has its origin in Wuhan Wet Market,China, is treatable and is not a death sentence .





She asked Kenyans to be responsible c itizens and report to health authorities once they exhibit the Covid-19 symptoms.





"Contact the authorities and come forward and be confident," she said.

"I went to the US in December and took a flight to London."



"I believe that was maybe where I contracted the virus."



Brenda said that during her stay in the United States, she saw that there was an isolation centre in Mbagathi, Kenya.











"When I landed (in Kenya) I had a cough for three days."



"I monitored my body for a day and went to Mbagathi Hospital the following day," she said.





"The medics took me seriously and gave me a mask."



"I have been quarantined for 23 days, I was treated well."





Brenda has already recovered together with another patient identified as Brian.





Kenya has 81 coronavirus cases as of today.



