_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday April 6, 2020 -Cooperative Bank has joined other corporate donors in donating money towards fighting Novel Coronavirus.





On Monday Cooperative Bank's Managing Director and CEO Gideon Muriuki announced the donation of Sh 100 million which will be used in buying ventilators for COVID-19 patients.





Muriuki also appealed to other corporate institutions and Kenyans of goodwill to join hands and support the fight against Covid-19.





"This is a critical moment for our country... The board of directors and staff of co-op bank is honoured to support with a key cash contribution preferably to be allocated towards the purchase of critical ventilators," Muriuki said.





This comes after Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma sent his second round of donation meant to help in combating the novel coronavirus.





The donation will be distributed to the 54 countries in Africa.





Jack Ma posted in his Twitter handle that the donations are on its way, including 500 ventilators, 200, 000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, 1 million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves.



