Sunday, April 5, 2020- A controversial Kenyan Pastor based in the United Kingdom is under investigation for selling coronavirus “plague protection kits.”





The Pastor identified as Wiseman Irungu of Bishop Climate Ministries, which is part of the Kingdom Church located in South London was selling the oil and string for Sh10,000 (£91).





The church claims that the oil is capable of shielding those who use it against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is causing havoc worldwide.





“It is by faith that you can be saved from the Coronavirus pandemic by covering yourself with the Divine Plague Protection Oil and wearing the Scarlet Yarn on your body.





“That is why I want to encourage you, if you haven’t done so already, to get your Divine Plague Protection Kit today!” A statement from Church’s Ministry read.





On March 22, Pastor Irungu wrote on Facebook that he was “instructed” by the Lord to prepare an oil “mixed with cedarwood, hyssop, and prayer” to fight the pandemic.





“As you use this oil, along with a special scarlet yarn, every coronavirus and any other deadly thing will pass over you,” he said.





“Use the plague protection oil for protection from coronavirus.”





Southwark Council’s Councillor, Victoria Mills confirmed that investigation into the church’s claims is underway.





She stated that it is wrong at this time of crisis for anyone to exploit people’s fears.





“It is wrong for anyone to exploit people’s fears at this time of high anxiety and we encourage people to report any issues like this to London Trading Standards,” she said.





The UK is among countries hard hit with the coronavirus with over 40,000 confirmed cases and over 4000 deaths.







