Monday, 27 April 2020

-The Kenyan DAILY POST can confirm that former Starehe parliamentary contestant and self proclaimed millionaire, Steve Mbogo, an alleged drug dealer and fraudster, has parted ways with his hot wife, Sabrina.





Around 2018, the ODM politician got the shock of his life after he busted his beautiful slay queen wife having sex with his driver in their matrimonial bed after coming back home announced.





Mbogo set a trap for his driver and his wife after suspecting that they had an affair.





He reportedly told his driver to drop him at JKIA to catch a flight and instead of flying out, he trailed the driver using another vehicle and busted him in his lavish home busy working on his wife.





Although Mbogo downplayed the cheating allegations and even sued blogger Cyprian Nyakundi for posting the scandal on his site, we can confirm that they have parted ways.





Mbogo’s wife Sabrina abandoned their kids and went to rent another house.





Social media detectives have even noticed that they don’t engage in social media PDAs like they used to do before.



He has also turned into a motivational speaker on social media after his wife left him.



Although Mbogo's wife was dishing out her 'forbidden fruit' to other men including their driver , the flopped politician is also a notorious womanizer with a stringent of side-chicks.





Here are photos of Mbogo and his wife during happy times.







