_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday April 29, 2020

-Award winning Journalist, Jeff Koinange, is broke like a church mouse going by what he did on Wednesday.





A couple of years ago, Jeff took a loan Sh 260 million from NCBDA bank and he has been unable to repay the loan.





The bank, through Garam Investments, started auctioning Jeff‘s properties over a loan balance of Sh 130 million.





But on Tuesday, Jeff who is currently a presenter at Citizen TV, managed to strike a deal with NCBDA.





“NCBA reached a last-minute agreement with him (Mr Koinange) and the auction was stopped,” said the source at Garam Investment who requested anonymity.





“We got the notice to stop the public auction this morning, but we were already prepared for the sale.”





Mr Koinange was living in one of the villas and had rented out the other one — which he had initially used for storing art works. The houses sit on 0.67 acres and both have servants’ quarters.



