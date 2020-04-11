_________________________________________________________________________

Job Vacancy:

Commercial Planner

Are you ready to join a fast-growing organization that is revolutionizing how low and middle-income customers are accessing consumer goods?

Our Client is democratizing e-commerce by making it accessible to all regardless of location, financial status and internet access.

Using digital technology, a network of Agents who operate as e-commerce ordering and delivery points and an internally managed world-class fulfillment and delivery system, we are opening up distribution to hundreds of millions of the world’s population who cannot conveniently access affordable goods.

About the Role: Our Client is growing extremely fast and is seeking an outstanding Commercial Planner.

Reporting to the Head of Analytics, you will be responsible for executing and communicating strategic commercial plans that support the company’s financial, product, and marketing objectives as well responsible for driving top line financial plans from a global level to a department/category level.

Specifically, you will:

· Partner with relevant departments to develop strategic monthly and quarterly plans at the product level.

· Contribute to the development of marketing initiatives.

· Contribute to creating strategic financial plans that support the company’s objectives and brand goals from a top down perspective

· Identify and validate sales and margin growth and inventory productivity opportunities for monthly and quarterly strategic plans

· Guide the procurement and merchandising teams utilizing historical data, current trends, and socio/economic information to capitalize on new opportunities and identify risks.

· Prepare the monthly management estimate by channel validating sales and margin and ensuring that financial projections represent new strategies.

· Review and report on the current and future inventory position including any risk to open to buy, delivery of receipts, changes in on order, and seasonality risks and opportunities

· Compile and prepare hindsight and financial strategy top line presentations for cross functional team presentation

· Support in completion and analysis for the monthly management presentations

· Develop demand sales plans, in coordination with the promo calendar to ensure the business is set – up to meet the net sales plan.

· Communicate the demand sales projections to the business, to ensure proper planning for key, upcoming sales initiatives.

About You:

· You have an undergraduate degree in Business studies, Statistics, Mathematics related field or equivalent and relevant work-related experience and /or training.

· You have a minimum 3 years commercial planning experience and 5 or more years of total work experience in FMCG. Ecommerce or related industry.

· You have experience in presenting and recommending strategies and building a business case

· You have experience in strategic forecasting for a multidimensional business

· You have worked with business Intelligence Tools like Tableau

· You are well-versed in planning and allocation systems, as well as advanced Microsoft windows

· You understand how data can inform the big picture and can effectively communicate with business people at all levels and translate your data insights into business strategy.

· Your curiosity is your driving force and you have proven time and again that you can proactively develop useful business insights by following through on your own questions or hypothesis.

· You possess a great work ethic with ability and will power to just get things done.

· You have well-developed written and verbal communication skills including presenting complex material in an organized and compelling manner

· You can plan, organize, and structure work.

· You are highly skilled in Excel, Word, and other word processing software programs.

· You showcase good analytical and evaluative skills in tasks.

· You can multitask and have good interpersonal skills