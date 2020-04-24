_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 24, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been trending globally over his controversial move to include bottles of Hennessy in his Covid-19 care packages for the poor in the city.





Celebrated South African comedian, Trevor Noah, who is the current host of popular US satire show, The Daily Show, featured the flamboyant politician in his latest episode.





While Trevoh had a go at Sonko, he couldn’t help but admire his fashion sense.





“Drinking Hennessy might help you with many things; it can help you dance better, it can help you relax, and it can probably help you try a Busta Rhymes song at Karaoke.









“But the one thing it will not do is help you cure Coronavirus. First of all, it’s not 70% alcohol; it’s only 40%, which is too low to kill the virus, and no matter how strong it is, drinking alcohol does not kill viruses,” Trevor said.





“While this governor’s health advice is not great, I have got to admit his Corona fashion game is a pretty strong man.





He looks like a transformer who got stuck,” added Noah.





Meanwhile, Hennessy has since clarified that the alcoholic drink does not in any way cure the novel COVID-19.





Watch the video below.



