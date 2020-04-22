_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - Comedian Eric Omondi has shocked Kenyans after he did a skit mimicking the viral Ghanaian coffin dancers.





The Ghanaian pallbearers have become an internet sensation and the skinny-funnyman has decided to ride on their wave.





In the video he shared on Instagram, the comedian who is known to push boundaries in his skits, targets fellow comedian, Mulamwah, who has been trending after he was captured uprooting some plants that looked like marijuana.





Just like the Ghanaian dancers, Eric had a team of men –all in black complete with a dummy coffin.





The video has gone viral clocking over 100k views on Instagram in under 12 hours.





Watch the video below.



