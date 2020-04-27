_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, 27 April 2020 -Fading socialite, Vera Sidika, caused massive chaos on Instagram over the weekend after she went live and started getting naughty while tispy.





The high end thigh vendor, who is on a financial crisis, used a cucumber to display her dick sucking skills.





She was giving a hint on what she does to wealthy men who buy sex from her.





When some of her thirsty male fans begged for a sex date, she turned around and displayed her big thick booty and asked them whether they are equal to the task if given a chance.





‘Mtawezana kweli’ The aging socialite yelled while showing off her big buttocks.





She then continued sucking and massaging a cucumber to display her prowess, leaving men panting like dogs.





Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, was among those who joined the live stream.





See video of Vera showing her dick sucking skills.













The Kenyan DAILY POST