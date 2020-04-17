_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 17, 2020 - Controversial singer, Willy Paul, has a new song featuring Nadia Mukami, which is dubbed, Nikune.





The new song that is laced with naughty lyrics is already causing ripples in the industry after he released the video and currently trending at number 2 countrywide.





The former gospel singer started NikuneChallenge to popularize the song and slay queens having been posting steamy videos shaking their big buttocks and tiny waists to the song.





The steamy videos have left horny men starved like hyenas.





Watch the hottest videos from the challenge.























