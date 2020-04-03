_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 3, 2020- Citizen TV anchor Yvonne Okwara is on the receiving end from Netizens over her comments on Ivy Brenda Cherotich’s leaked nudes.





Brenda is the young lady who recovered from Covid-19 and went on a media tour to recount her experience as a coronavirus patient.





However, Kenyans started poking holes into her narrative as she seemed to give conflicting information from the time she tested positive to the time she was given a clean bill of health.





Thereafter, someone leaked her nudes and they went viral on social media.





Yvonne castigated the person who leaked the private photos and went ahead to describe the incident as an attack on women.





Speaking on the News Gang show on Citizen TV, Yvonne said:





“It’s shameful how we behave on social media by bringing someone down.



if someone wanted to poke holes in the Brenda story they would have done so without sharing the nudes.





“ This is proportionally targeted at women, why is nothing being said about Brian.





“ She needs a lot of social support now, the irony of surviving covid-19 only for you to suffer depression.’





She has been receiving backlash from Netizens who have wondered why she never spoke out when a jilted lady leaked Governor Lonyangapuo’s nudes online.





