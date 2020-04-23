_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 23, 2020 - Versatile Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu, has revealed little known details about his career as he celebrates 7 years as a news anchor.





The 10 over 10 host also thanked those who held his hand and helped him hone his news anchoring skills.





Among those he’s indebted to include, Hussein Mohammed, Johnson Mwakazi and Kirigo Ng’arua.





The burly yet soft spoken journalist also saluted his bosses at Royal Media Services for believing in him and giving him a chance.





Read his post below.





“On this day 7 years ago I made my 1PM news anchoring debut.





“It’s interesting because when I was 7 years old that’s the first time I told my mum “ mum one day I will be on TV”





“I was the news anchor who had tried several times and been sent back, I began as an intern and then a reporter and thought to myself why not become an anchor too.





Hussein Mohammed encouraged me and said if I want to be a good anchor I should be myself.





“Johnson Mwakazi taught me a few things and prayed with me.





“The amazing @kirigongarua sat through many of my initial mistakes and helped me grow”





Fast forward to today I have added other things to my list of what I do including anchoring on weekends at @citizentvkenya I enjoy it and I wanna let anyone who is dreaming know that you can do it.





“I want to thank my bosses @csfaridakaroney @opondopeter and Mercy Oburu for opening the way and for the entire management of RMS for allowing a 7 year olds dream to come true and I continue living my dream.





“Successful people look like you.



