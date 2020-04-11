_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 11, 2020 - The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted normal business as people are forced to stay indoors in a bid to curb its spread.





While to many this is an unwelcome inconvenience, Kenyan media personality, Lilian Muli, has seen her life change for the better thanks to the Coronavirus.





Despite being a party animal who likes sampling Nairobi nightlife, the mother of two reckons that the COVID-19 has forced her to go home early and spend quality time with her kids.





Before COVID-19 she would leave work and go partying only to get home late and wasted.









Taking to Instagram she wrote:





“I look forward to when this pandemic will be over but looking on the brighter side of the Rona... I am home early now, usually, I'm always up and about hustling, then I meet up with a pal or two for a quick drink etc.





“I get home exhausted and go to bed sometimes with makeup on coz I'm too beat... but since Rona and the curfew happened my house is my fortress I Love being there; I cook, I read, I play with my babies and most importantly I don't have time for inauthentic and non-value adding relationships with anyone anymore.”





The Kenyan government has put in several measures to curb the spread of this disease which includes dusk to dawn curfew and ordering all bars closed.





So far Kenya has confirmed 189 cases, 12 recoveries, and seven deaths.





Globally, over 100,000 have died from over 1.6 million confirmed cases.



