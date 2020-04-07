_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - Talented gospel singer and TV host, Kambua Manundu is celebrating 8 years of blissful marriage to her hubby, Jackson Mathu.





The Bado Nasimama singer tied the knot with Mr. Jackson Mathu in April 2012 and they are still madly in love eight years down the line.





Taking to social media, the mother one shared a lovely photo of her wedding with the caption:





“1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7...8! ❤ ️ ❤ ️ ❤ ️ 💒👶 🏾”





The couple were recently blessed with a baby boy after seven years of trying and Kambua is grateful that her hubby stood by her throughout and she never felt less of a woman for not bearing children.





“When God gave me you, He knew exactly what I needed.





“You have loved me, defended, and protected me.





“You spoke life to me even when curses & insults were piled on me.





“There’s not a day in our (nearly 8) years of marriage that you made me feel less of a woman for not bearing children.





“You constantly reminded me that I am your companion, and I am enough.





“But you also reminded me that God promised to fill our quiver, and I now watch in awe as He has begun to fulfill His promise.





“To many more years Baba Muhoro. Father of my beautiful child (ren)! To many more,” she wrote on Instagram during her husband’s birthday.





