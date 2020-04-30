_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 30, 2020 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been accused of orchestrating the sacking of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) board chair Nicholas Gumbo.





Venting on social media, Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria accused Odinga as being behind the dismissal of the former Rarieda MP due to political reasons.





"Dear Raila Odinga. Why did you fire Eng. Nicholas Gumbo as Chair of Kenyatta National Hospital?”





“How many Covid-19 billions are you expecting at KNH that you want a compliant man?" he posed.





Kuria also accused Raila of masterminding Gumbo's exit to curtail his influence in Siaya County and favour his brother Oburu Odinga’s perceived 2022 gubernatorial ambitions.









According to Kuria, Gumbo's position as KNH chair had been the leverage that he could have used to beat Oburu should the two have had an equal chance at the 2022 race to succeed the sitting Governor Cornel Rasanga.





"Is it because Gumbo will beat Oburu 10-0 for Siaya Governor 2022?”





“When you keep extinguishing hope-inspiring candles like Gumbo, how do you expect Luo Nyanza to take off? Or do you even care whether Luo Nyanza takes off or not?" Kuria added.





"You extinguished Oduol and Siaya has lost a decade under Rasanga Amoth .”





“Now another decade you want to be lost [sic].”





“Yes, you are co-President today but use your power realising there is a God in heaven," Kuria warned.





In a Gazette notice dated April 22, the President named former Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) CEO George Opondo Ooko as the new KNH board chairman with effect from April 21, 2020, to May 2, 2022.





Despite the firing, Gumbo left with his head held high and wished his successor the best of luck in the new position.





