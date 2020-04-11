_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Saturday April 11, 2020 - Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng has responded to an uproar from Kenyans following the mistreatment of fellow countrymen in China.





According to Wu Peng, Kenyans were mistreated in China as a result of them not maintaining social distance and therefore there is nothing to apologize for.





Kenyans and other Africans were forced to sleep on the streets after they were evicted from their houses in China, being accused of having Covid-19.





A tweet by Capital FM which was retweeted by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, quoted the Chinese Ambassador.





"People who found themselves in trouble did not follow regulations on social distancing. Most reported are not Kenyans," stated the Chinese Ambassador.





According to reports, Chinese police evicted Africans including Kenyans, forcibly and taking away their legal documents.





Posters have been put up in malls and restaurants asking Africans to stay away and in some videos, they were also banned from accessing hospitals.





In the tweet thread, Wu Peng went on to note that he is in constant touch with authorities in China on the safety of Kenyans and reiterated solid relations between the two nations, also asserting that China has zero-tolerance for discrimination of foreigners.





President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has raised the complaint with Beijing over the issue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST