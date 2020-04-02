_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 2, 2020 - China has sparked outrage from animal activists after it after it approved the use of bear bile to treat coronavirus patients.





However, activists say approval of a treatment that uses an animal product is “both tragic and ironic” given that the origin of the deadly coronavirus is linked to the trade and consumption of wild animals.





In March National Health Commission issued guidelines recommending the use of “Tan Re Qing” –- an injection that contains bear bile powder, goat horn and three other medicinal herbs –- to treat critically ill coronavirus patients.









This is among the six traditional Chinese medicine products included in the directive by

President Xi Jinping who has termed it a “treasure of Chinese civilisation”





The active ingredient in bear bile, ursodeoxycholic acid, is used to dissolve gallstones and treat liver disease but has no proven effectiveness in treating COVID-19.





“We shouldn’t be relying on wildlife products like bear bile as the solution to combat a deadly virus that appears to have originated from wildlife,” Brian Daly, a spokesman for the Animals Asia Foundation, told AFP.





The Covid-19 is believed to have come from bats, in China where the first case was recorded in November 2019 and has spread to over 170 countries.





So far over 900,000 people have been infected and over 48,000 losing their lives.



