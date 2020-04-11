_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 11, 2020 - China has today reported a rise in new Coronavirus cases, as authorities try to head off a second wave of infections, particularly from imported and asymptomatic cases, as curbs on cities and travel are lifted.





The National Health Commission said 46 new cases were reported on Friday, including 42 involving travelers from abroad, up from 42 cases a day earlier.





A rise in virus infections has prompted authorities in Guangzhou to step up scrutiny of foreigners, ordering bars and restaurants not to serve clients who appear to be of African origin.





According to the U.S. consulate in the Southern City, no Africans are allowed in supermarkets, restaurants and bars as Chinese fear they could be the carriers of COVID-19.





Besides, anyone with “African contacts” faces mandatory virus tests followed by quarantine, regardless of recent travel history or previous isolation.





The US consulate advised African-Americans or those who feel they might be suspected of contact with nationals of African origin to avoid the city.





Since the epidemic broke out in the provincial capital of Wuhan, it has spread around the world, infecting 1.6 million people and killing more than 100,000.





The Kenyan DAILY POST