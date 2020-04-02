_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday April 2, 2020 -Chief Justice, David Maraga has directed the Kenya Prison Service to release 4800 prisoners who are serving a jail term of less than six months.





In a memo on Wednesday, Maraga also directed magistrates across the country to review and revise bail and bond terms for petty offenders to facilitate their release from prisons as they await trial.





Maraga said the move is to stop the spread of Coronavirus disease which has already killed 37,000 people and infected cross to 1 million worldwide.





The CJ also indicated that the rest of judges and magistrates will be working on their decisions from home in order to render judgments without delay.





For example, in the next two weeks, the Supreme Court will deliver one judgment and 10 rulings; the Court of Appeal will deliver more than 45 judgments and rulings of appeals and applications heard in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa and Eldoret through email on Friday.





The High Court will deliver 367 judgments and rulings; the Environment and Land Court—269, the Employment and Labour Relations Court—75; and the Subordinate Courts—390.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











