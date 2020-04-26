_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 26, 2020- While the Coronavirus pandemic has paralysed major sporting events world over, there are a few live games lined up in Belarus and Tajikistan.





We have selected six games lined up today from which you can make easy money while staying at home.





See the tips below and play responsibly. Go Here>>>





TW1 (12:00) Tainan City v Taicheng Lions –Over 2.5





TJ1 (15:30) Locomotiv Pamir v FC Khatlon -1X





TJ (15:30) Dushanbe 83 v CSKA Pamir –GG Go Here>>>





TJ (15:30) Khujand v Tadaz Tursunzade -1





BY2 (16:00) FC Granit Mikashevichi v Arsenal Dzerzhinsk –GG





BY2 (18:00) Gomel v Locomotive Gomel – 1





GOOD LUCK Go Here>>>



