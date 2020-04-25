_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, April 25, 2020 - Despite football being halted across the globe by the coronavirus pandemic with all major leagues and competitions suspended, the beautiful game is alive and kicking in Belarus.





There are 7 live games lined up today in Belarus from which you can make easy money while staying at home.





See the tips below and play responsibly. Go Here>>>





BY2(15:00) FC Slonim v Orsha –GG





BY2(16:00) Naftan Novopolotsk v Lida –Over 2.5





BY1(16:00) Slavia Mozyr v FC Minsk –Over 2.5





BY2(17:00) FC Oshmyany v Sputnik Rechitsa –x2 Go Here>>>





BL1(18:00) Torpedo Zhodino v Ruhh Brest -2





BY(18:00) Gorodeva v FC BATE Borisov -2





BY1(20:00) 20:00) Dinamo Brest v Shakhyor Soligorsk -1