Friday, April 17, 2020 -The Coronavirus pandemic has paralysed major sporting events world over but the beautiful game is alive and kicking in Belarus.





The Belarusian league has proven to be the last league standing and there are 7 games lined up today from which you can make easy money while staying at home.





BL1 (14:00) Vitebsk Reserves v Dinamo Brest –Over 2.5





BL1 (14:00) Vitebsk Reserves v Dinamo Brest –Over 2.5





BL1 (14:00) Rukh Brest v F Minsk II –GG





BL1 (14:00) BATE Borisov v Torpedo –GG





BL1 (14:00) Isloch Minsk v Slavia Mozyr – 1





BY1(18:30) Lokomotiv Gomel v FC Khimik –Over 2.5





BY1(18:30) Belshina Bobruisk v FC Smolevichi –Over 1.5





BY(20:30) Shakhtyor Soligorsk v Slutsk – Over 1.5