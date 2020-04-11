_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, April 12, 2020 -The Coronavirus pandemic has paralysed major sporting events world over but the beautiful game is still alive and kicking in Belarus and Nicaragua.





We have selected 5 games lined up today from which you can make easy money while staying at home.





See the tips below and play responsibly. Go Here>>>





BL1 (16:00) FC Minsk v FC BATE Borisov –GG





BL1 (18:00) FC Smolevichi v Shakhtyor Soligorsk –Over 2.5





BL (19:00) Dinamo Brest v Isloch -1 Go Here>>>





NIC (22:30) Chinandega v Real Esteli –Over 2.5





NIC (23:00) CD Ocotal v Walter Ferretti –GG