Thursday, April 16, 2020 -While the global Coronavirus pandemic has paralysed major sporting events world over, the beautiful game is still alive and kicking in Belarus.





The Belarusian league has proven to be the last league standing and there are four games lined up today from which you can make easy money while staying at home.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





BL1(15:00) Shakhtyor Soligorsk v FC Slutsk -1





BL1(18:00) Belshina Bobruisk v Smolevich -2





BY1(18:30) Energetik v Gorodeya –X2





BY20:30) Dinamo Minsk v Neman Grodno -1