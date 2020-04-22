_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 22, 2020- Giant telco, Safaricom tops the list of donors that have contributed millions towards the Kenya Covid-19 emergency fund with a whooping Ksh200 million.





Safaricom is also set to roll out free internet bundles and airtime package for health workers.





By Tuesday, April 21, the kitty aimed towards containing the spread, effects and impact of coronavirus in the country stood at Ksh1.2 billion.





Of the total Ksh1, 288,068,950 donated to the Fund, Ksh 917,768,950 was in cash donations while the remaining Ksh 370,300,000 was in material resources (food and non-food items).





The Fund’s chairperson Jane Karuku has expressed gratitude to corporates, foundations, religious institutions and individuals saying they have enthusiastically stepped forward to donate to the fund.





“The Board embarked on its mandate and I am happy to report that the support and goodwill towards this initiative has been very encouraging,” she said.





“The board would like to express its deepest gratitude for the support and goodwill that the fund continues to receive from Kenyans from all walks of life.





"We would like to encourage more Kenyans to donate to the fund as we all work together to overcome this challenge,” she added.





The Board affirmed that the donations will be used to back the government’s efforts in the supply of medical facilities and equipment and support for vulnerable communities.





See the list below.





Safaricom – Sh200 million





KCB and The National Treasury -Sh 150 million each





NCBA and Cooperative Bank - Sh100 million each





Absa Bank -Sh50 million





First Chartered Securities -Sh25 million





Citi Bank Kenya -Sh21.3 million





Devki Group -Sh20 million





UBA Bank -Sh15 million





Kenya Civil Aviation Authority-Sh15 million





BAT Kenya PLC -Sh10.6 million





Chandaria Foundation -Sh10 million





Eco Bank -Sh10 million





Sanlam Investments East Africa Ltd -Sh8 million





WPP Scangroup Limited -Sh5 million





Media Owners Association -Sh150 million worth of airtime.





Hindu Council- Food supplies worth Sh100 million





Devki Group -Donated oxygen supply worth Sh100 million





Capwel and Naivas -Food supply worth Sh20 million each



