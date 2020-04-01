_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Medical equipment procured by Kitui County Government for the County Referral Hospital is still lying idle for no good reason.





The medical equipment which includes ICU, Dialysis and 2 tone Oxygen Plant were all procured last year and up to date none has been installed despite the amount of public funds used to procure them.





Unfortunately, Kitui County lacks a functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and patients seeking specialized care are still referred to other facilities despite all the required equipment lying idle in one of the County’s go-downs.





The equipment acquired at an estimated cost of over Sh50 million was to diagnose diseases and offer treatment like Intensive Care Unit (ICU), life support, dialysis, X-ray among other illness.





So far the County CEO, Governor Charity Ngilu, has not intervened to make sure the equipment is put in use despite knowing that this equipment can be of use during and after this coronavirus pandemic to ensure victims/patients are also handled in Kitui.





Kitui County has one confirmed Covid19 case which was reported this week.





Several of the victim's contacts are still being traced and this may see a possible increase in Covid19 cases.



