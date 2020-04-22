_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 22, 2020 – The differences between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has taken another twist.





This is after Ruto is said to planning to a coup against Uhuru in a bid to regain control of the party.





Jubilee Party's Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany confirmed that indeed Ruto and his men are plotting a total takeover of the ruling party as wrangles intensified.





Kositany, a key ally of Ruto, has initiated a coup after he wrote a letter to party members asking them to disregard any communication from Raphael Tuju, the Jubilee Party Secretary General.





The Soy MP said they were willing to fight for the party in a do or die situation and wants legal action to be taken on Tuju for "fraudulent" schemes.





"The chairman and the SG are under investigation because of the purported meeting they claim to have had on Friday, April 10, where they falsified minutes of the national management committee (NMC).”





“It is no longer business as usual in Jubilee, Tuju must respect the party constitution and political parties act," he said.





Kositany said party members should ignore Tuju and let him have the final say in party politics going forward.





"Let Jubilee registered members know that if Tuju writes anything wrong, I will counter it with another letter to set the record straight.”





“We will read the Constitution thoroughly and see where there is an opportunity for us to have a meeting if the party leader is busy because the party must be run as part of the Constitution," Kositany said.





The Registrar of Political Parties last week, referred the dispute over the nomination of members to the NMC to the party organs and this was seen as a win for the Ruto side who had termed the changes as illegal.



