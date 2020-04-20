_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, April 20, 2020 - This naughty Kikuyu lady caused massive chaos after she went live on facebook and posted a video showering, leaving a section of social media users questioning her mental status.





The dark skinned lady from Mt Kenya region who is identified as Mary Muthoni on facebook , works as a house-help in one of the Arab countries and judging from the stunts that she pulls live on facebook, she might be going through depression, or perhaps she is just too idle.



She posted a video in the bathroom taking a shower while covered in a tiny Jubilee leso.





Watch the steamy video.







