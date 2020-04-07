_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Tuesday April 7, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenya Power to go easy on Kenyans and keep the lights on despite any outstanding bills until Coronavirus pandemic is over.





"I have also requested the Kenya Power and Lighting Company not to disconnect power to those who are unable to pay but rather understand the situation we are in,” the President stated.





Uhuru was speaking during an interview conducted by journalists Gatonye Mbugua (Kameme FM), Jeff Kuria (Innoro FM) and Karanja wa Kamau (Coro FM) that was held at State House Nairobi.





In the same breath, the President urged landlords to be considerate of tenants who were currently not working and had no means to raise their monthly rent.





"If someone has for years been your tenant and has never failed to pay rent, it’s only logical that you reciprocate at this difficult time.”





“This is a time for compassion and understanding,” he explained.





At the same time, Uhuru directed Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Major General Mohamed Badi to ensure that all residents within the county had access to clean water.





“This pandemic requires us to stick to the highest hygiene standards hence, I have asked the Nairobi Metropolitan service to ensure all residents of Nairobi access clean water.”





“They should stop water vendors from selling this commodity," he stated.



