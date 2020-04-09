_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 9,2020-

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has today revoked Forex License of ABSA bank formerly Barclays Bank over refusal to comply with forex guidelines stipulated by the government.





In a statement on Thursday, CBK said Absa bank flouted anti-money laundering rules after its management failed to provide information about some specific foreign exchange trades that it conducted in March 2020.





“In investigating these and other earlier transactions it is evident that Absa Kenya did not have satisfactory assurance of the underlying commercial transactions supporting these trades, as is required, nor did the bank ensure the standard checks on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) and know-your-customer (KYC) requirements were applied, ” part of the statement reads





During the suspension period that ends on Wednesday, April 15, the financial regulator said, Absa Kenya cannot transact, inter alia, in the interbank foreign exchange market.





The CBK has also ordered the bank to reverse the market positions that were created as a result of the flagged transactions.





Barclay bank rebranded into the warm red Absa colours in February this year into what was termed as “A True African Brand'”.





It has been accused of money laundering and the government says the bank was instrumental in helping corrupt State officials steal Sh 20 billion during the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.



