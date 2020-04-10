_________________________________________________________________________

Position: Catering & Accommodation Trainer

Location: Makueni

Qualifications

Degree in hospitality management or its equivalent

How to apply

All applications may be submitted in our institute together with detailed cv, a copy of ID, passports, copies of certificates, testimonials and any other relevant supporting documents or send through email address: info@wotteti.ac.ke or send by post by 20thapril 2020 addressed to:

The Principal/Secretary, BOG

Wote Technical Training Institute

PO BOX 377-90300