Thursday, April 23, 2020 -T he outbreak of corona virus has dealt a major blow to lazy slay queens who used to depend on sponsors and sex starved men to eke a living.





They used to go on a hunting spree in clubs but since all entertainment joints have been closed to curb the spread of corona virus, they have now turned their social media pages into prostitution hubs.





This Luo lady called,Viola Atieno, has splashed a series of steamy videos on her Instagram page with the intention of luring horny men.





She even put her phone number on the page urging any interested man to call.





Here’s a series of the steamy teasers that she posted on her IG page with the intention of peddling her flesh to get money to pay bills.

















See more of her pics. She has all the characteristics of a thigh vendor.





















