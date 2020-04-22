_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 22, 2020- Businessman Dr. Maurice Odhiambo Ojwang has succumbed to Covid-19 in New York, bringing to six the number of Kenyans who have succumbed to the virus in United States.





His younger brother, Ojwang Jacob, shared news of his demise on social media on Tuesday night.





“This is to confirm that my elder brother, Dr Maurice Ojwang had passed on yesterday morning after short illness bravely borne.





"To our friends and relatives who have reached out to condole with us, we heartily thank you,” the deceased’s brother wrote on Facebook.





Ojwang, who was the owner of Maurice Ojwang Unique Academy in Kisumu, resigned from the defunct Kenya Posts and Telecommunication Corporation in March 1990 and went to the US for further studies.





On March 27, he took to Facebook to ask people to keep safe as he celebrated the end of winter.

“It’s a tough spring as we fight Covid-19, but at least Winter is over! Please stay home to keep us safe and we’ll be together again later,”





Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau, said last week that the five Kenyans who had died in US had underlying medical conditions that worsened their conditions, leading to their deaths.





So far, the US has confirmed more than 800,000 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 44,845 deaths.