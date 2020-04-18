_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 18, 2020 - Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 16 more positive cases of Coronavirus in the country bringing the new total to 262.





The CS also announced that 7 more Covid-19 patients had recovered and discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 60 and 12 deaths.





Among the 16 new infections is a rogue truck driver who had ferried fake mourners complete with an empty coffin from Nairobi to Homabay County against the travel ban imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





According to the CS, Homa Bay authorities found the travelling party to be suspicious which prompted them to investigate them.





Speaking during a virtual meeting with a Senate ad hoc committee on the status of Coronavirus in the country, the CS said:





“We have noted that there are some people who are not complying with the movement restrictions in and out of counties and even from neighboring countries.





“The Governor of Homa Bay informed me this morning of a group of people who travelled from Nairobi in a private vehicle pretending that they were attending a funeral, fully equipped with an empty coffin to illustrate that they were mourners.





"Those people travelled all the way from Nairobi during this period when we have stopped movement from Nairobi.





“They managed to go from Nairobi and all the way to Homa Bay and thanks to the Governor and his team in Homa Bay they were effectively put in quarantine and today I confirm that the driver is positive.





“This person has managed to take the disease to Homa Bay and now that county has its first case,"





Apparently, some prominent persons had travelled in the said vehicle.



