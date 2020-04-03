_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 3, 2020- Kenya’s first coronavirus patient, Brenda Cherotich, will not meet her family even after recovering from Coronavirus disease.





Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Brenda’s father Peter Rono, who lives in Keongo village in Ainamoi constituency, said the family has fear of meeting their daughter who was the first person to be diagonsied with Coranavirus in Kenya.





Rono said that as a family they are still cautious to have her travel since she might be at risk of contracting the disease yet again due to the rising cases in the country.





However, the family has indicated that the reunion will be made possible in due time and a party will be thrown in celebratory of her recovery.





“We miss her and we would like to see her and embrace her. However, we don’t want to rush things. We want her to continue practicing social distancing until the dark cloud of COVID-19 clears from the country. We don’t want her to tempt fate twice. We want to reunite with her and even throw a party to celebrate her healing but that will have to wait until it is completely safe for her to travel,” the father said amid sobs.



