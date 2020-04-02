_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday April 2, 2020 -The alleged Kenya’s first coronavirus patient, Brenda Cherotich has personally confirmed that she was lying to Kenyans that she had recovered from the deadly disease.





On Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, paraded Brenda and her lover Brian as two Kenyan patients who had recovered from COVID19.





The two even had a video chat with President Uhuru Kenyatta who even promised to meet them at State House in the coming days.





However curious netizens so a lot of inconsistencies in the fairy tale and they exposed Brenda and Brian as liars.





On Thursday, Brenda who was preaching how the disease was treatable deleted his Facebook posts and a curious Kenyan twitterati said Brenda was deleting the posts because she has been unmasked as a conwoman.





“Why is Brenda now deleting her posts on Facebook? Stand by your story mama if it’s the truth there’s nothing to hide, deleting then is raising even more questions now like what are you hiding?,” wrote Bel Akinyi.



