Tuesday April 14, 2020 - Information and Communications Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, has shared some good news with Kenyans as they continue to contend with the Coronavirus pandemic that has caused massive job losses.





Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Mucheru directed jobless Kenyans where to find well-paying jobs during the COVID19 outbreak.





The CS said that there was now plenty of work online, adding that his Ministry will direct Kenyans on how to get the jobs.





"There is plenty of work that is now available online even in the international communities so as a team we are working together on the Ajira platforms just to let people know where these jobs are and where they can actually get to contribute and still earn some money," the CS stated.





Mucheru further thanked mobile service providers and network providers for ensuring that Kenyans can use data to work from home.









"We are working hard as a Ministry to ensure that we have sufficient capacity in terms of internet so that people can be able to have the connectivity and the video conferencing facilities," he added.





The Ajira Digital Program is a Government initiative driven by the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology to empower over one million young people to access digital job opportunities.





According to its website, the program seeks to position Kenya as a choice labour destination for multinational companies as well as encourage local companies and the public sector to create digital work.





The main objective of the program is to raise the profile of digital work, promote mentorship and collaborative learning approach to finding digital work.





Further, it provides Kenyans with access to digital work, and finally promote Kenya as a destination for online workers.





Economists from NCBA bank estimate that more than 20,000 formal jobs could be lost during a time when the country is battling the Covid19 pandemic.



