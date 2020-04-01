_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - Revered blogger Robert Alai and human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, have challenged Kenyan billionaires to come out and be counted in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.





Across the globe, dozens of billionaires have contributed billions of dollars to fight a disease that has literally stopped the fourth industrial revolution.





According to 2020 Knight Frank’s Wealth Report, Kenya is home to 42 billionaires who have to crisscrossing continents in private jets and have private villas in Miami and in the Caribbean.



However, not a single Kenyan billionaire has contributed even a cent to fight the disease that has shaken even developed countries like the US, Spain, United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.

“Nigerian billionaires and corporate companies are donating billions to support the country that made them rich."



"Kenyan billionaires and companies that make billions and hundreds of millions from us should learn from them and donate,” Boniface Mwangi said.





“Who are the Kenyan billionaires?"



"Share names and contacts."



"I want to call all of them on the phone and ask what they are doing to help fight #Covid19 in the country."



"Those billionaires you have been parading on TV."



"Share their numbers now. Name, engage and publicize,”’ Robert Alai said.



