_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 -A group of rogue boda-boda riders were captured on cameras assaulting police officers in broad-daylight.





In a video shared online, one of the riders is seen confronting two police officers who attempted to arrest him.





Soon after he over-powered the cops , other riders joined in and started pelting stones to the poor cops, forcing them to run for their dear lives in a probox.











Watch video shared by Alai.















