Friday April 24, 2020 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is now considering using the Huduma Namba registration data to disburse the Ksh 8.5 billion stipend for the elderly and Ksh 10 billion meant for orphans and the vulnerable in the society.





This comes even as the case challenging Huduma Namba is still pending in court.





According to Information Communication and Telecommunications (ICT) Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng, Huduma Namba project would be beneficial in mapping Kenyans for the disbursement.





However, he lamented on the lawsuit against the government by civil groups, arguing that it hampered its efforts to assist Kenyans effectively.





"The court barred us from proceeding into implementation stages of implementations of Huduma Namba until the matter is determined.”





“We were not to use it anyway, we were to collect the data and wait for the court's decision.”





"This has put us in a very precarious situation in the sense that we do not want to defy the court order," Ochieng stated.





He went on to elaborate on how the data would have been used, especially at such a time as this when the country was fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, which has affected the livelihood of many Kenyans.





"If we really had a platform on which we are able to authenticate people and their details, we would be sure of who we are dealing with in-person and we would also have the correct data.”





“Then data analysis based on that would become easy in terms of location and distribution.”





“That would have been advantageous," he stated.





"It would have been wonderful if we would have access to it and use it to manage Covid-19.”





“But again that is where we find ourselves as a country.”





“We are obeying the court order and we will wait for the court's decision," Ochieng affirmed.





