Saturday, April 11, 2020 - As COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause havoc world over, scientists are advocating for the use of face masks to slow its spread.





According to a study, countries where there is the use of masks in public have a better outcome in ‘flattening the curve’ and ultimately containing the spread of COVID-19.





Consequently, the Ministry of Health has made it mandatory for citizens to wear face masks whenever they are in public.





According to the gazette notice dated April 6, Kenyans found not wearing a mask in a matatu or in the car face a fine of Sh20, 000 or six months in jail.





This means that face masks are in high demand with some immoral men and women hiking prices to make a quick back from this demand.





However, you can actually make the masks at home using these simple and readily available materials as demonstrated by Betty Kyallo’s sister, Mercy.





See the tutorial below.







