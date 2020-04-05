_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, April 6, 2020- Controversial TV girl, Betty Kyallo, is single again after she was used and dumped by her Somali fiance.





The fading TV anchor started dating the wealthy guy of Somali origin, who is based in the UK, where he operates successful businesses, around last year.





She has been flaunting him on social media and describing him as the perfect gentlemen – even hinting that they were planning to get married.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Betty’s affair with the Somali man has hit a snag.





We further understand that the man was secretly married in the UK although his marriage was troubled –something that the TV girl was not aware of.





The man cut ties with Betty Kyallo after he mend fences with his wife and flew back to the UK to his family – leaving Betty high and dry.





She has been finding solace in alcohol after she was dumped by her fiance and that’s why you see her going live on Instagram and exhibiting signs of depression.





Despite her beauty and flashy career, Betty has not been lucky in matters to do with love.





Men keep on using and dumping her.



