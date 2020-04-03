_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 4, 2020-

Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has left men wallowing in jealousy after she posted a photo of the expensive car that she plans to buy for her boyfriend Ben Pol in the near future.





While some men have never received even an under-wear from their spouses, Anerlisa is planning how she will spoil Ben Pol with a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, one of the safest cars in the world.





She claims that this is one of the things in her bucket list and if Ben Pol impregnates her, he will gift her with the expensive machine to celebrate father’s day.





Men have urged Ben Pol to unleash his weapon of mass procreation and impregnate this loaded babe so that he can secure himself the expensive gift.





See Anerlisa’s post announcing the plans she has for her Tanzanian boyfriend.







