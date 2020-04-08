_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - Before churches were closed over the outbreak of corona virus, this rogue pastor was captured on camera brainwashing his foolish congregants.





He claimed that he was talking to God directly after calling heaven.





According to the pastor who was prophesying to a woman in the pulpit, God revealed to him a lot of things about her after he made a call to heaven and spoke to God via the phone.





The brainwashed congregants cheered as the fake pastor lied to them in broad-daylight.





See video.











