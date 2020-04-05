_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 6, 2020 - Beauty and brains often prove to be strange bedfellows but Health CAS Dr.Mercy Mwangangi is an exception to the rule.





Dr. Mwangangi has been Keeping Kenyans glued to their television screens while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic with her charming beauty while giving updates on the Covid-19 situation in Kenya.





Besides her beauty, Dr. Mwangangi is articulate, sharp and has a great fashion sense.





The former Head of Health Financing & Health Economics (Ministry of Health), holds a Master's Degree (Health Economics & Policy) from University of Adelaide, Australia.





On Sunday, she stepped looking like a snack for the daily briefs and Kenyans cannot have enough of her!.





See photos and reactions below.







