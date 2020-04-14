_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered for the arrest of any Kenyan found in public without facemasks.





The IG issued the directive just days after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warned that supermarkets which allow customers without masks shall be closed.





This is the latest measure the government has put in place in the bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kenya.





Last week, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe gazette the fines those arrested without face masks shall face.









Among the fines outlined in the gazette notice include a Sh 20, 000 fine or six months in jail for Kenyans found not wearing a mask in a Matatu or in the car.





“A person who commits an offence under these Rules shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding twenty thousand shillings or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both,” the notice further said.





So far, Kenya has recorded 216 cases of Covid19, 41 recoveries and seven deaths.





However, this has not gone down well with a section of Kenyans who reckon that the price of masks is out of rich for most people.



