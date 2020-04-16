_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Thursday April 16, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto is now ready to take over the troubled Jubilee Party.





This is after 146 lawmakers from both Senate and Parliament sided with him in a bid to stop Jubilee from going to the dogs.





According to sources, Ruto wants the party to call the National Executive Committee meeting to draw up a calendar for party elections.





The DP's camp wants to elect people who will support his agenda within the party as they prepare to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





“70%-146 elected Jubilee MPs – Senate and National Assembly have rejected the fraudulent and illegal attempted changes by heartless gangsters taking advantage of the Covid-19 when Kenyans are anxious about their health and survival. They aren’t President Uhuru’s men; they are crooks,” said Ruto.





The DP's allies also want President Uhuru Kenyatta to call regular Parliamentary Group meetings for consensus on party positions.





They have faulted the current officials for failing to convene any party meetings.

“No party organ has met since the last election.”





“We want the party leader to call an NEC meeting so that we can put the Jubilee house in order,” Jubilee deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany said.





Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who has become a key supporter of Ruto, vowed to stay in Jubilee "till death do us part".





Ruto has rejected attempts by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and other officials to nominate members of the party’s National Management Committee.





At least 146 Jubilee leaders have filed their objections with the registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu.





Currently, Jubilee has 206 members in both houses of Parliament. The party has 172 in the National Assembly and 34 in the Senate.





This means President Uhuru only has a 60 Senators and members of National Assembly elected on the party ticket on his side.





The Kenyan DAILY POST