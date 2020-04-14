_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - Controversial gospel singer, Kevin Bahati, is without a doubt the most hated celebrity in Kenya.





Once a darling of many, the diminutive singer has fallen out of favor with the majority of his fans after crossing over to the secular world.





Over the weekend, Bahati took to social media to flaunt his sexy wife, Diana Marua, who is equally hated and trolls descended on him like locusts in a plantation.





Bahati bragged that he has no reason to leave home during this coronavirus period because he has a beautiful wife at home.





He shared a loved up photo of himself and Diana and wrote:





“Ukiwa na Mali Kama hii kwa Nyumba... Unatoka Ukienda Wapiiiiiii???”





Trolls did not waste time to jump on his case with savage comments mostly over Diana's age.





Diana is said to be 32-years, while Bahati is 27-years old.





See the post and reactions below.



















