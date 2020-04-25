_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, April 26, 2020 - Controversial Gospel singer, Kevin Bahati, has shocked Kenyans after he shared a video of himself wearing his wife’s dress and heels.





In the video, Bahati is seen trying to mimic Akothee while telling off his haters.





The video has drawn out mixed reactions from Kenyans with the majority questioning Bahati’s state of mind.





Once a darling of many, the diminutive singer has fallen out of favor with majority of his fans after crossing over to the secular world.





Granted, he could be just getting back at his trolls Netizens reckon he’s losing it.





