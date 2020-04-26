_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 26, 2020-

Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has threatened to take action against Chinese nationals living in Kenya over the mistreatment of Africans in China.





For the last two weeks, there have been videos of Chinese harassing Africans living in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Wuhan.





Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Owino said if the Chinese continue harassing Africans, then Kenyans will retaliate by beating Chinese who are living in Africa.





"Let them know that we have the territorial sovereignty of dealing with their people in Kenya the way they are dealing with ours in China. Let them not forget that," Babu Owino said.





The controversial MP also reminded the Chinese government that thousands of its own citizens were living and working in Kenya and across Africa under humane conditions.





He said he will form a group to deal with Chinese if they keep harassing Africans and particularly Kenyans living in China.



